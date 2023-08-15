Fulton County DA Makes First Statement Since Indictments in GA Probe Handed Up 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made her first statement since former President Donald Trump and his allies were indicted for their role in efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Speaking just shortly after the indictment was unsealed, Willis confirmed the indictment against Trump and his associates, naming all 18.

“The indictment alleges that rather than by abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result.”

Willis said she is giving all 19 individuals named in the documents “the opportunity to voluntarily surrender, no later than noon on Friday, the 25th day of August, 2023.”

She also said her office will be submitting a proposed scheduling order for the trial this week, adding that it will be “totally at the discretion” of the judge assigned to the case. She added that they will be seeking a start date in the next six months and wants to try all defendants together.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating former president Donald Trump in 2021. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Trump, alongside 18 others, was handed a 41-count indictment Monday night after the grand jury heard from several last witnesses and voted.

The sweeping 98-page indictment contained 41 criminal counts and charged Trump with racketeering and a dozen other felonies like solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings.

Also indicted were co-defendants state Sen. Shawn Still, attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro, former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark, GOP strategist Michael Roman, former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton, former Coffee County GOP chairwoman Cathy Latham, Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall, publicist Trevian Kutti, Illinois pastor Stephen Cliffguard Lee, and Harrison Floyd, who briefly ran for an Atlanta U.S. House seat before serving as the director for Black Voices for Trump.