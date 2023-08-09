Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expects to seek more than a dozen indictments in her probe investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, according to a CNN report on Wednesday.

The cable news outlet cited sources familiar with the matter but didn't name any names beyond the former president who Willis is formally expected to charge via a grand jury as early as next week.

CNN reported that several Trump allies who took part in a variety of efforts surrounding the 2020 election — from pressuring local election officials to the plot involving sending a group of fake electors to Washington, D.C., and the breaching of voting systems in Coffee County, Ga. — are anticipating indictments.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty

Willis has been considering several potential statutes for criminal charges as part of her two-plus year investigation, including racketeering, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud. Other potential charges include solicitation of a public or political officer to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or remove ballots, the media outlet reported.

Barricades and security measures have already gone into effect around the courthouse as Willis previously said she intended to take action in her case during August.