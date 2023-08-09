Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report 

CNN didn't name names in its story but said several Trump allies are prepping for criminal charges

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expects to seek more than a dozen indictments in her probe investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, according to a CNN report on Wednesday. 

The cable news outlet cited sources familiar with the matter but didn't name any names beyond the former president who Willis is formally expected to charge via a grand jury as early as next week. 

CNN reported that several Trump allies who took part in a variety of efforts surrounding the 2020 election — from pressuring local election officials to the plot involving sending a group of fake electors to Washington, D.C., and the breaching of voting systems in Coffee County, Ga. — are anticipating indictments.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.Megan Varner/Getty
Read More

Willis has been considering several potential statutes for criminal charges as part of her two-plus year investigation, including racketeering, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud. Other potential charges include solicitation of a public or political officer to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or remove ballots, the media outlet reported. 

Barricades and security measures have already gone into effect around the courthouse as Willis previously said she intended to take action in her case during August.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.