Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report
CNN didn't name names in its story but said several Trump allies are prepping for criminal charges
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expects to seek more than a dozen indictments in her probe investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, according to a CNN report on Wednesday.
The cable news outlet cited sources familiar with the matter but didn't name any names beyond the former president who Willis is formally expected to charge via a grand jury as early as next week.
CNN reported that several Trump allies who took part in a variety of efforts surrounding the 2020 election — from pressuring local election officials to the plot involving sending a group of fake electors to Washington, D.C., and the breaching of voting systems in Coffee County, Ga. — are anticipating indictments.
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- Fulton County DA Responds To Latest Round Of Allegations by Trump – ‘Derogatory and False’
- Fulton County Prosecutors Setting Up Racketeering Charges in Trump Probe
- Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Barricades Go Up Around Fulton County Courthouse Amid Possible Trump Indictment
Willis has been considering several potential statutes for criminal charges as part of her two-plus year investigation, including racketeering, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud. Other potential charges include solicitation of a public or political officer to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or remove ballots, the media outlet reported.
Barricades and security measures have already gone into effect around the courthouse as Willis previously said she intended to take action in her case during August.
