Fulton County Officials Describe Document Listing Possible Trump Charges as ‘Fictitious’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Fulton County Officials Describe Document Listing Possible Trump Charges as ‘Fictitious’

Reuters found the Trump document on the local Georgia county's website before it was removed

Published |Updated
Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Adam Klasfeld and Steve Reilly
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to decide if the final report by a special grand jury looking into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election can be released Jan. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

ATLANTA – Hours after a document uploaded and then removed from a Fulton County website showed a raft of serious racketeering and other felony charges against former president Trump, the Clerk of Courts released a statement Monday calling the document “fictitious.”

“The Office of the Fulton County Clerk [...] has learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to the The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury,” the statement released by Clerk of Courts Ché Alexander said. 

The Reuters news agency first reported on the document, which bore a case number, named a judge, and referred to as many as 39 separate charges against Trump.

“It looks like a draft case information that would be filed with the Fulton County Clerk,” said Georgia State University Criminal Law Professor Clark Cunningham, commenting on the document before the Clerk’s statement was released.

Read More

“It's got a case number. It's got a file date. So, you know, it almost certainly was filed with the clerk by mistake,” he said. “But I think it probably has some relationship to reality.”

The statement from the Clerk’s office further stated that “documents that do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such.”

Reuters reporter Sarah Lynch on Twitter had shared a screenshot of the document, in addition to Reuters reporting the link. 

“In case there is a lot of web traffic to the link we posted, here is a screen shot of the document listing charges against Trump before disappearing from the Fulton Co court website,” she tweeted. 

Trump lawyers Drew Findling and Jessica Little said in a statement on Monday that the series of events was "emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception."

Several Trump allies on Monday took issue with the document's leak and argued that it could become fodder for future legal appeals.

Indictments are required to be presented in open court pursuant to Georgia law. 

"Somebody messed up real bad," said Andrew Fleischman, a Georgia criminal defense lawyer. “It's not unprecedented for folks to upload the wrong file, directly, on the E-file system. I've done this before. It was the worst week of my life. I filed the wrong document. I had it mislabeled in my file."

"We don't do stuff under seal in Georgia usually. So, indictments are normally delivered in open court”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.