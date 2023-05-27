With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at Once

Defendants and their lawyers in the Young Slime Life gang trial in Atlanta spent the last five months hunkered down in a specially modified courtroom trying to pick a jury — and they aren’t even close yet.

The case has so many defendants that they sit at folding card tables erected to accommodate what's expected to be the longest criminal prosecution Atlanta has ever seen.

It’s an unprecedented situation in Fulton County, but something even bigger may be just around the corner: An indictment of the former president of the United States.

Donald Trump's case has yet to be formally filed, but it's widely anticipated by August, especially given the lead prosecutor's recent request for court personnel to plan on working remotely for security reasons. The prospect of a legal double whammy means Atlanta is bracing for two trials of the century at once, raising questions about how the court system would accommodate both cases and what will be delayed. A defendant in another high-profile gang case was supposed to begin trial the same day as the YSL case began, for example, but saw his case pushed off indefinitely. He’s now been in jail for two years.

Attorneys involved with the YSL case aren't sure the region can handle it all.

“I think it is virtually unmanageable. I just don’t see how they can do a Trump case and the YSL case at once," said criminal defense lawyer Bruce Harvey, who represents a defendant in the YSL case. Harvey described the current YSL trial as “a massive sinkhole surrounded by quicksand.”

“I don’t think it’s feasible,” added another lawyer involved in the YSL case. “Even the one [YSL] trial’s just not feasible. I don’t see how they’re going to pull it off. Plus the security issues are going to create a nightmare at the courthouse.”

A high-profile court case crawls forward

The YSL trial’s most prominent defendant is Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Grammy-winning hip hop star Young Thug, who has been charged with violating state racketeering law and participating in gang activity.

Williams is one of 28 people who were originally charged in the case, some of whom have since taken plea deals. He was denied bond and has been in jail awaiting trial for over a year.

The case is now in its fifth month of jury selection — meaning the actual trial hasn’t even started yet — and Judge Ural Glanville has estimated the trial will take another nine months once it begins. It demands specialized courtrooms, layers of extra security and, because the county public defender can only represent one defendant, a slew of outside lawyers paid by Fulton County to ensure each defendant has legal representation.

These outside lawyers are not always paid well by the state: One calculated her pay will be equal to six dollars an hour and lamented on local television, “I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans.”

Because of the case’s size, the court has decided to screen hundreds of jurors to find people who will experience minimal disruption to their lives if they are empaneled on a jury for the better part of a year. Many potential jurors have asked to be excused from the case because they could lose their jobs or have difficulty finding child care, leading to a lengthy search.

The process is tedious. If one defendant feels sick — like Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug, felt earlier in May — then that day’s jury selection is postponed. Bathroom breaks can stretch to 45 minutes or an hour as security moves defendants in and out of the courtroom.

Then there are the intangibles: After one potential juror traveled for business instead of reporting for duty, Judge Glanville ordered her to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury duty. Another day, a defense lawyer was arrested on his way into court when security found prescription pills on his person.

Willis has maintained she is operating fairly.

"It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is," Willis said during a 2022 press conference about the case. "If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang, that you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney's office and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

'Find 11,780 votes'

Willis has hinted in the Trump-related 2020 election fraud investigation that she may indict people this summer, possibly in August or September.

In a recent letter to judges in the downtown Atlanta courthouse, Willis announced she would have her staff work remotely several days in August and asked judges not to set trials during that period. It was widely seen as a sign indictments are imminent.

The probe dates back to shortly after the 2020 election, when Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” that would help him win the state.

A month later Willis started her investigation, which has grown in size and scope to probe a range of potential election frauds in Georgia such as a plan from 16 so-called “fake electors” to submit false statements saying Trump had won the election. Eight “fake electors” have accepted immunity deals, according to a filing from earlier this year, while others may be part of an eventual indictment.

Most details of Willis’ probe are not public. But there have been revealing moments during her investigation, such as when a juror who was part of the special grand jury investigating the case last year gave interviews about her experience.

The list of people under investigation is “not a short list,” the juror, Emily Kohrs, said at the time.

A spokesman for Willis did not respond to requests for comment — but Willis herself has maintained “the allegations are very serious” in her investigation.

“If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences,” Willis told The Washington Post in 2022.

For his part, Trump insists he was within his right to reach out to Georgia officials about the state's election results. "I did nothing wrong. It was a perfect phone call," he said during a CNN town hall earlier this month before adding that a number of attorneys also were listening in too.

"Nobody said, oh, gee, he shouldn’t have said that," Trump said.

Willis’ criminal probe is one of two major investigations into whether Trump tried to change the 2020 election results. Special Council Jack Smith is conducting his own investigation for the Department of Justice, which could also lead to a federal criminal indictment of Trump. Other major Trump-related investigations, like the Mar-a-Lago documents case, are not focused on the 2020 election.

Though Willis has hinted she may press charges in August, it’s not clear if her case would come before or after Smith’s if he brings a separate case — though legal experts expect Smith will move first.

“There’s no way the DOJ will let Fani Willis go first on the interference with a national election,” Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House attorney, recently told The Messenger.

RICO laws in practice

Willis’ sprawling prosecution in the YSL case has commonalities with her 2020 election investigation.

Both involve high-profile figures and raise questions about logistics like selecting a jury and keeping the courtroom secure during a trial. And like in the YSL case, Willis could use Georgia racketeering law to indict Trump and allies like lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. They were among many to testify before the Fulton County grand jury in 2022.

Racketeering, or RICO, laws were originally passed to help combat Mafia activity. They allow prosecutors to charge a group of people for crimes even if not every member of the group was involved in committing each crime.

In recent years, their use has expanded to include groups like gangs. The strategy has become a defining part of Willis’ career: She was the lead prosecutor of the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal, in which 11 educators were convicted of inflating test results under Georgia RICO statute.

Critics take umbrage with how racketeering law can ensnare many defendants who may not be directly culpable for all of the crimes charged in a case. It gives prosecutors “an unfair tool to prosecute garden-variety cases, dressed up in RICO outfits,” said Harvey, the defense lawyer.

That’s not to mention the logistical challenges posed by prosecuting a group of people rather than an individual. While a typical murder trial in Fulton County usually lasts one to two weeks, according to lawyers involved in such cases, the YSL trial will span over a year, jury selection included.

The size and scope of such racketeering cases “creates problems. It creates security problems, length of time problems, which creates jury hardship problems,” said Georgia lawyer Robert Rubin. “That’s a problem with the way the D.A.’s office handles these cases.”

In the past Willis has dismissed such criticisms, saying RICO prosecutions allow her to give jurors a better idea of crimes committed.

“The reason that I am a fan of RICO is I think jurors are very, very intelligent,” Willis said at a 2022 press conference about the YSL indictment. “They want to know what happened. They want to make an accurate decision about someone’s life. And so RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story.”

Rubin, the Georgia attorney, said those watching Trump’s legal troubles should prepare for a long road ahead too.

“The 2020 Georgia election case may have a large number of defendants — and if it does, it’s going to be a long trial,” said Rubin.