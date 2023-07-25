Freedom Caucus Plays Hardball for Spending Cuts

A group of ultra-conservative disrupters warned GOP leaders on Tuesday they're willing and ready to partially shut down the government if their demands for deeper spending cuts aren't met.

House Freedom Caucus members signaled their leadership is unlikely to have the votes for must-pass spending bills this week, and if federal services are temporarily affected by their demands for what they see as fiscal discipline — so be it.

"We should not fear a government shutdown," Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said at a press conference flanked by fellow Freedom Caucus members. "Essential operations continue...Most of the American people won't even miss if the government is shut down temporarily."

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) speaks at a news conference with fellow House Freedom Caucus members outside of U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2023. The conservatives are calling for deeper cuts to government spending. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., later Tuesday warned that the Freedom Caucus strategy could result in a provisional spending bill that extends spending levels and policies Democrats, like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, negotiated last Congress.

If the Freedom Caucus prevents House Republicans from moving their own spending bills, "then they would be taking the same position that Pelosi would want," McCarthy said. "I would never support that."

Freedom Caucus members want House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to revisit the deal he brokered with President Joe Biden over the debt limit to cap spending for the coming fiscal year at $1.59 trillion.

They've already successfully convinced the House to write its spending bills with further cuts below the Biden-McCarthy debt limit levels. But they are not happy that the bills coming out of the Appropriations Committee use budget gimmicks to exceed the $1.47 trillion limit McCarthy agreed to during his speaker's race negotiations in January.

Now as leadership looks to start bringing spending bills to the floor this week, Freedom Caucus members are reiterating they won't support any of the 12 bills until there's a plan to ensure enough collective cuts to get down to the $1.47 trillion level.

"Leadership believes that they're going to be able to trickle these out two at a time, three a week, four a week — that's just not going to be feasible because we will never be able to see what the total spending is until the very end," Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., said.

Enough Freedom Caucus members share in that view to block leadership's plan to bring the veterans and agriculture spending bills to the floor this week, as The Messenger reported last week.

The fear, as Good explained, is that if Republicans pass some of the bills now with limited cuts, that the bigger cuts promised by GOP leaders will never materialize.

"You could end up in a situation where you pass the first few bills on trust with Republican votes and then we get to the end, where we assume there's going to be greater spending cuts, and we pass those with Democrat votes," he said.

Conversations continue in an effort to strike a deal but as of the press conference late Tuesday morning — just hours before the Rules Committee was set to meet to prepare the veterans bill for floor debate — no acceptable solution had been found.

"We continue to talk with them," Good said of leadership. "There's ebb and flow of agreement versus conflict, but hopefully we'll get to agreement."

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said leadership has only offered additional cuts "in bits and pieces," but conservatives want to see "all the numbers."

A member of the Rules Committee, Norman said he is not yet committed to supporting procedural measures needed to bring the veterans or agriculture spending bills to the floor this week. He expects Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., fellow conservatives on the Rules Committee, are also keeping their powder dry until they see what cuts leadership may offer.

"The three of us have exercised our right to see what's being proposed," he said. "If we end up being against it, we'll tell them."

If Norman, Roy and Massie all vote against the procedural rules in committee, along with Democrats, they won't make it to the floor. But even if the rules do get to the floor, GOP leaders can't lose more than four members of their own party and still have enough votes to begin floor debate.

Without more spending cuts, it's unlikely there would be enough votes to adopt the rules and begin debate on the veterans and agriculture bills. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told The Messenger last week he would vote against any procedural rule if the funding levels are not reduced across all 12 bills.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said when there is an agreement conservatives will want 72 hours to read the revised bills before voting, signaling that a vote this week is unlikely.

The House is scheduled to be in session until Friday before departing for its summer recess until Sept. 12. The Senate, which also has yet to pass any spending bills on the floor, is also scheduled to go on recess at the end of the week, returning Sept. 5.

Current government funding runs out Sept. 30. And even without additional cuts, the House and Senate remain far apart on spending levels.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has a bipartisan agreement to use $13 billion in emergency spending to exceed the $1.59 trillion spending cap set in the debt limit law.

If the House makes further cuts to get down to $1.47 trillion, the two chambers will have a gap of more than $130 billion to bridge in eventual bicameral negotiations.

Expectations are that Congress will need to pass a provisional spending bill to continue current government funding levels. But McCarthy has said he is not interested in that because it would lock in spending figures and policies approved under the previous Democratic-controlled Congress.

Freedom Caucus members also said they would not support a stopgap bill and they hope McCarthy would be willing to use the leverage of a looming government shutdown to get Democrats to agree to more spending cuts.

"What would happen if Republicans for once stare down the Democrats and we're the ones who refuse to cave?" Good said.

McCarthy said the House already has taken a conservative stance on the spending bills with the Senate pushing for more spending. He hopes the Freedom Caucus will back the House position, which he offered no indication will change.

"I've watched in the Senate where they spend a lot more money and the House has got a great deal of savings," McCarthy said. "I would want to work toward the conservative position. I hope they would join us."

House Republicans need to get on the same page within their party so they have a unified position on spending levels and policies heading into negotiations with the Senate.

In addition to spending levels, culture war amendments conservatives are offering on the appropriations bills are likely to play a role in the vote wrangling.

Democrats have already warned they're unlikely support to the bills because of the steep spending cuts and provisions in some of the committee-approved bills designed to put further restrictions on abortions.

It's a lot to work through in a short matter of time, which is why some lawmakers have said they're willing to delay or forfeit the scheduled summer recess.

"I'd stay in the whole month of August if it means getting the country back on track," Norman said, suggesting lawmakers should "debate it out."