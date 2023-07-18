Freedom Caucus Chair Vows to Block Spending Bills From Floor if More Cuts Aren’t Made

Setting the stage for more internal strife, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., told The Messenger Monday he will obstruct floor debate over spending bills that do not contain deeper cuts.

While GOP leaders have engaged Perry and others in "a lot of conversations" about the spending bills, he said they've not yet made the cuts that conservatives want.

"I haven't seen any numbers change yet," he said. "Show me the numbers."

Perry, along with 20 other ultra-conservative Republicans, sent a letter to leadership earlier this month threatening to vote against appropriations bills that do not meet their demands.

Their primary request is that the 12 appropriations bills collectively spend no more than in $1.47 trillion without the use of budget gimmicks.

On Monday, Perry took it a step further and told The Messenger he would vote against any procedural rule needed to bring spending bills to the House floor if the budget trims he demands are not achieved.

"That's my position for sure," he said, adding a message to his leadership: "Good luck."



While speaking only for himself, Perry's protest would require just a handful of other Republicans to be successful in blocking the bills from being considered. He would almost certainly have that support from at least some of the like-minded colleagues who signed his letter.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., wants more spending cuts before committee-approved appropriations bills come to the House floor. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House Appropriations Committee has approved eight of the 12 annual spending bills for floor action and is considering more this week.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Monday he wanted to bring some to the floor next week. The House is scheduled to begin its month-long August recess the following week and won't have much time to move spending bills when it returns before the Sept. 30 deadline for averting a government shutdown.

Perry said the spending levels for all the bills need to be resolved before the House can take any up.

"If we start passing bills, and then you end up with just the last half dozen and you're nowhere close to the number where you got to be, how are you going fix any of that?" he said.

The House Appropriations Committee used the $1.47 trillion level to write the 12 bills but added in rescissions to allow for more spending above that level. That budget gimmick has allowed the panel to get closer to the $1.59 trillion spending cap agreed to in the new debt limit law, which Senate Democrats have been using to write their appropriations bills.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who helped negotiate the debt limit deal on McCarthy's behalf and is involved in the negotiations with Perry and others, told reporters Monday additional spending cuts are still possible.

"I think it's in all of our interests to continue to go through and identify additional savings in any places where we can," he said.

Perry said the House should get to as low of a number as possible given that will be the most important leverage they can bring into negotiations with the Senate. He suggested leadership has been trying to offer him policy concessions instead of spending cuts, which he said doesn't go far enough.

"The one thing that's going to last through the negotiations with the Senate no matter what we pass is the number," Perry said. "It's not gonna get smaller. It only gets bigger, but it's going to last. So you can't promise me a bunch of policy and trade that for for numbers. Because the numbers are going to remain, the policy's not."