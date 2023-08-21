Freedom Caucus Announces Opposition to Stopgap Government Funding Bill Without Cuts, Reforms

A group of conservative House Republicans on Monday announced their plans to oppose any stopgap government funding bill that does not cut spending or reform executive department policies they oppose.

The House Freedom Caucus took an official position in opposition to a "clean" funding extension — known in Congress as a continuing resolution — that simply extends current government funding levels and policies.

Current government funding expires Sept. 30 and Congress does not have enough time to pass all 12 annual spending bills before then, which is why lawmakers are talking about passing a short-term stopgap bill to extend the deadline.

The Freedom Caucus in its position acknowledged the "eventuality" such a measure will be needed but argued against a traditional stopgap that would continue spending level and policies from the current fiscal year into the next one.

"We refuse to support any such measure that continues Democrats’ bloated COVID-era spending and simultaneously fails to force the Biden Administration to follow the law and fulfill its most basic responsibilities," the group said in a statement explaining its position.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have both discussed the need for a roughly two-month funding extension.

Individual Freedom Caucus members said last week that was too long. The group's official position does not specify their preferred duration but vowed to oppose the "old playbook of using a series of short-term funding extensions designed to push Congress up against a December deadline to force the passage of yet another monstrous, budget busting, pork filled, lobbyist handout omnibus spending bill at year’s end."



The Freedom Caucus did not specify how much spending cuts would be needed in a stopgap to earn their support but they laid out three other demands.

First, the group wants to attach a House-passed border security package to any stopgap government funding bill, arguing the measure would help "cease the unchecked flow of illegal migrants, combat the evils of human trafficking, and stop the flood of dangerous fentanyl into our communities."

Second, the Freedom Caucus wants any funding extension to "address the unprecedented weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI to focus them on prosecuting real criminals instead of conducting political witch hunts and targeting law-abiding citizens."

And third, the group is seeking to end "woke policies in the Pentagon undermining our military’s core warfighting mission."

McCarthy will have a tough time reconciling the Freedom Caucus' demands with the need to craft a funding extension that can also get through the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Democrats unanimously opposed the border package and have fought efforts from conservatives to roll back Pentagon policies on abortion, transgender health care and diversity initiatives. They've also criticized Republicans for trying to go after the Justice Department in an effort to protect former President Donald Trump who is facing two federal indictments.

Another factor in the fall spending talks is the Biden administration's $40 billion emergency spending request. The administration is seeking money to provide more defense and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and other allies, as well as fund domestic disaster relief and border management efforts.

The Freedom Caucus position only briefly mentions the Ukraine portion of the request.



"We will oppose any blank check for Ukraine in any supplemental appropriations bill," the group said.