Fox News host Brian Kilmeade came to his colleague Kayleigh McEnany’s defense after her former boss Donald Trump dubbed her “milktoast” in a Truth Social post.
On Tuesday, Trump targeted his former press secretary, alleging she misreported his lead over Ron DeSantis in Iowa. McEnany said Trump was still leading by double digits, but Trump said his polling was higher.
An Emerson College survey of Iowa GOP voters in Iowa released last week showed Trump with a 42 point lead over the Florida governor.
Trump called her “milktoast” in a Truth Social post — likely a misspelling of milquetoast — and said Fox should only hire “real stars.”
In a Wednesday morning discussion on the 2024 campaigns of Trump and DeSantis, Kilmeade called Trump insulting McEnany “insane.”
Kilmeade was reading from a prepared speech by DeSantis when he started highlighting a part on the “common weaknesses” of the president, including accusations he “flies off the handle” and “makes things up.”
“For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane,” Kilmeade said. “She was one of the best press secretaries ever.”
Like fellow former press secretary and current Fox News host Dana Perino, Kilmeade noted she is "an analyst now" and doesn't work for any campaigns.
McEnany guest hosted “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday night shortly after Trump’s post, but she did not reference it even after Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) jokingly referred to the post during a discussion on debt limit negotiations.
