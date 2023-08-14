Fox’s Dana Perino Launching Podcast Week of First GOP Debate - The Messenger
Politics
Fox’s Dana Perino Launching Podcast Week of First GOP Debate

The podcast is focusing on the run-up to the 2024 election and launches late August

Published
Zachary Leeman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Dana Perino attendsFox News’ “The Five” at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York CityJohn Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News host Dana Perino is launching a podcast to coincide with the first GOP primary debate.

"Perino on Politics" will debut on August 21, just two days before the August 23 debate set to air on Fox News and moderated by Bret Baier and Martha McCallum.

Perino's weekly podcast will focus on the 2024 election. The first guests include National Review's Jim Geraghty and South Hill Strategies co-founder Colin Reed.

Perino currently co-hosts Fox News' "The Five" and "America's Newsroom."

"Each week, Perino will cut through the spin, talking to some of the most knowledgeable voices inside and outside of the beltway including columnists, advisors, pollsters and political strategists to discuss the latest on the campaign trail leading up to the 2024 election," Fox News announced Monday in a press release.

