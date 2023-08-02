Fox Tries to Woo Trump to Attend Debate After Indictment: Report

Donald Trump met with executives from Fox News for dinner on Tuesday after learning about his third indictment, according to the New York Times' sources.

The meeting between the former president and Fox News' president Jay Wallace and its chief executive Suzanne Scott was meant to discuss the former president's participation in the first GOP presidential debate. Fox News is pitching the debate as an opportunity for Trump to show his skills, to which the former president responded he would keep an open mind, the Times reported.

Trump was indicted on Tuesday, late in the afternoon. The dinner was scheduled before it happened, according to the Times' sources, and it was cordial.

The former president is being charged for conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Although not giving the Fox News' executive an answer, Trump has been hinting at a possible appearance at the debate, even though he had been against it in the past.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Times he "won’t discuss a private meeting." Similarly, a Fox News spokesperson also declined to comment.