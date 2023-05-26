Fox News To Host Town Hall With Donald Trump June 1
The town hall will be pre-taped by the news outlet “earlier in the day."
Fox News announced Thursday evening it will have a town hall with former President Donald Trump on June 1.
The town hall will take place in Clive, Iowa, and will be pre-taped “earlier in the day” to keep up with the news outlet’s handling of recent interviews with the former president.
Fox News host Sean Hannity will be the host.
This will be the second town hall the former president will participate in, following the CNN town hall on May 10 that drew major criticism.
