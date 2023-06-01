Fox News is rolling out a new weekend primetime lineup beginning Saturday, The Messenger has learned.
"The Big Saturday Show" and "The Big Sunday Show" will morph into "The Big Weekend Show," airing at 7 pm EST on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a source at the network familiar with the changes.
"Fox News Saturday Night" will also premiere at 10 pm EST. Neither new show has a permanent host and will go through a rotation of personalities. Saturdays recently had an opening after Dan Bongino parted with hosting his show "Unfiltered."
"The Next Revolution" will be ending its run in the 9 pm EST Sunday slot, with host Steve Hilton stepping back from the show to turn his focus towards his non-partisan policy organization in California. Hilton will remain a contributor to the network.
"Sunday Night in America" with Trey Gowdy will move from a 7 pm EST slot on Sunday to 9pm EST. "Life, Liberty, & Levin," hosted by Mark Levin, will continue airing at 8 pm EST on Sundays.
The 10 pm EST timeslot on Sundays is held for rotating specials, many from the network's Fox Nation streaming service.
Brian Kilmeade's "One Nation" will remain in its Saturday timeslot of 8 pm EST while "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" will permanently be in the 9 pm EST the same night.
The official announcement about lineup changes will be made by the network on Thursday afternoon, The Messenger learned from a source at the network with knowledge of the coming changes.
