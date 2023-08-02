Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims ‘Just Politics’

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday suggested former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were "just politics" as the former president faces multiple criminal conspiracy charges.

Trump's latest indictment includes counts related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot where supporters protested election results.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

On Tuesday as he covered the indictment, Watters asked on the Fox News show "The Five" whether Trump's comments about unproven election fraudulence can simply be chalked up to "politics."

"He just believed the election was stolen, and he was trying to use everything in his power to push it as far as he possibly could all the way to the end," Watters said. "It just seems like that’s politics. Isn’t that just politics?"

Watters' defense of Trump followed the former president once again blasting the network for a supposed political bias against him.

"FoxNews is down 47% in Ratings because they are not MAGA strong and not MAGA SMART," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. "It can be saved, but it won’t be easy!"

Watters later on Tuesday compared Trump's indictment to "political war crimes."

"This is overkill," Watters, who recently took over Tucker Carlson's empty 8 p.m. time slot, said. "This is political germ warfare. These are political war crimes. It’s an atrocity."