Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims ‘Just Politics’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims ‘Just Politics’

Tucker Carlson's recent replacement called the latest indictment of the former president 'overkill' and a 'political war crime'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jesse Watters as Jesse Watters Primetime debuts on Fox NewsPhoto by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday suggested former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were "just politics" as the former president faces multiple criminal conspiracy charges.

Trump's latest indictment includes counts related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot where supporters protested election results.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

On Tuesday as he covered the indictment, Watters asked on the Fox News show "The Five" whether Trump's comments about unproven election fraudulence can simply be chalked up to "politics."

Read More

"He just believed the election was stolen, and he was trying to use everything in his power to push it as far as he possibly could all the way to the end," Watters said. "It just seems like that’s politics. Isn’t that just politics?"

Watters' defense of Trump followed the former president once again blasting the network for a supposed political bias against him.

"FoxNews is down 47% in Ratings because they are not MAGA strong and not MAGA SMART," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. "It can be saved, but it won’t be easy!"

Watters later on Tuesday compared Trump's indictment to "political war crimes."

"This is overkill," Watters, who recently took over Tucker Carlson's empty 8 p.m. time slot, said. "This is political germ warfare. These are political war crimes. It’s an atrocity."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.