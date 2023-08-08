Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump Would ‘Immediately’ Violate Possible Protective Order

Fox News host Jesse Watters has no faith that former President Donald Trump would follow a proposed protective order requested by special counsel Jack Smith.

"I’m sure he'll violate it immediately," Watters said Monday on "The Five." "He will, and he’ll dare the judge to do something about it."

Watters who also hosts a show in the 8 p.m. weekday time slot previously held by Tucker Carlson, described the protective order as a "gag order attempt," while co-host Greg Gutfeld blasted it as a "waste of time."

"The good and bad part about Trump is there's no off switch," Gutfeld said. "So you're going to have it no matter what."

Trump's latest indictment from Smith charges him with multiple criminal conspiracy counts related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Jesse Watters as Jesse Watters Primetime debuts on Fox News Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A protective order request was made related to the former president's numerous Truth Social rants about the case in which he's called Smith "deranged," asked for the recusal of the judge in the case, and promised retaliation against anyone who "comes after" him.

Trump argued this week a protective order would violate his First Amendment rights. His lawyer Alina Habba said they are not against protective orders regarding evidence and witnesses, but described Smith's request as the attorney "trying to be a bit of a victim."