Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump Would ‘Immediately’ Violate Possible Protective Order - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says Trump Would ‘Immediately’ Violate Possible Protective Order

He also predicts the former president will 'dare' the judge to 'do something about it' if he takes to ranting on Truth Social in spite of restrictions

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Fox News host Jesse Watters has no faith that former President Donald Trump would follow a proposed protective order requested by special counsel Jack Smith.

"I’m sure he'll violate it immediately," Watters said Monday on "The Five." "He will, and he’ll dare the judge to do something about it."

Watters who also hosts a show in the 8 p.m. weekday time slot previously held by Tucker Carlson, described the protective order as a "gag order attempt," while co-host Greg Gutfeld blasted it as a "waste of time."

"The good and bad part about Trump is there's no off switch," Gutfeld said. "So you're going to have it no matter what."

Read More

Trump's latest indictment from Smith charges him with multiple criminal conspiracy counts related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Jesse Watters' Mom Gives Him Advice During First Show
Jesse Watters as Jesse Watters Primetime debuts on Fox NewsPhoto by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A protective order request was made related to the former president's numerous Truth Social rants about the case in which he's called Smith "deranged," asked for the recusal of the judge in the case, and promised retaliation against anyone who "comes after" him.

Trump argued this week a protective order would violate his First Amendment rights. His lawyer Alina Habba said they are not against protective orders regarding evidence and witnesses, but described Smith's request as the attorney "trying to be a bit of a victim."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.