Fox News’ Jesse Watters Says House Republicans Should Time Biden Impeachment With Trump Trials

Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday said House Republicans should begin an impeachment of President Joe Biden near the start of former President Donald Trump’s criminal trials.
Discussing Trump’s latest indictment, Watters said the new charges are “garbage.” The former president is facing four charges related to his attempts to hold onto power following the loss of the 2020 election and through the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
“You’re saying they’re now going to put the 2020 election on trial?” Watters said. “Donald Trump is chomping at the bit. He’s going to call witnesses. He’s got subpoena power.”
Watters also said he thinks the Supreme Court will throw out Trump’s trial, which he claimed would only take nine months to a year.
“What the Republicans need to do is time the impeachment,” Watters said. “And if you put impeachment with the Trump trials, I don’t think the Democrats want to stomach that.”
The Fox News host's comments come as Trump is expected to appear in person for his arraignment in D.C. on Thursday.
