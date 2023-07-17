Fox News Host Laura Ingraham On Her New Time Slot, Her ‘Dear Friend’ Tucker Carlson, And How RFK Jr. and Trump Are Similar (Exclusive)

Laura Ingraham knows she is among the most reviled news personalities in America — reviled by those on the left, anyway.

"So get in line," she scoffs. Worrying about being hated is "so boring … I've never cared," says Ingraham, the flame-throwing Fox News host who also happened to rank as the most-watched woman overall in cable news in her 10 p.m. ET time slot.

Starting Monday, Ingraham is welcoming a new audience and potentially extending her influence in a new 7 p.m. time slot. The move comes after an unprecedented shakeup at Fox that followed the cataclysmic Dominion Voting Systems settlement. (The network paid nearly $800 million in its settlement with Dominion, which had sued Fox for defamation.)

The fallout, per media accounts, included the ouster of her colleague, Tucker Carlson – although Fox told Axios it is “categorically false” that Carlson was fired in April as part of the settlement.

Ingraham, 60, is the first Fox star to speak at length publicly since Carlson was sacked. In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, she expressed a measure of regret about how the sudden firing went down.

"I adore Tucker. He's my old and dear friend, and I miss him very much, I really miss him," she reflected. "But I'm not privy to any other information about what happened or why it happened. … But I certainly understand how difficult it would be to not know why you're fired."

The New York Times reported that some of Carlson's more inflammatory texts put him crosswise with the Fox brass and made him a liability. Since then Carlson has embarked on "Tucker on Twitter," a show-in-progress on the social media platform.

Fox News, meanwhile, has moved on, reshuffling the evening lineup under the promotional slogan "The Right Voices at the Right Time." This includes putting Jesse Watters in Carlson's former spot at 8 p.m. and political comic Greg Gutfeld in the 10 p.m. slot. Sean Hannity continues to helm 9 p.m.

Ingraham, an attorney by training, has been a Fox News host for six years. Her political roots stretch to her work in Ronald Reagan’s White House as a junior staffer. She calls Reagan "the best of the best" and defines herself as a "populist conservative." She makes no secret of her admiration of Donald Trump, as well as the former president's leading Republican challenger in the 2024 race, Ron DeSantis.

On Zoom, Ingraham spoke to The Messenger from her home in Northern Virginia, which she shares with her three teenagers, wearing a University of Alabama football-touting cap. "The bedraggled single-mother look -- that's all I got right now,” she said.

Her arid wit and trenchant views were still very much in evidence, as they are on her program, "The Ingraham Angle," with its coverage of such topics as Joe Biden's age and “woke” social policies allegedly run amok.

Among other things, she discussed her plans for coverage of the 2024 election, the upstart candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the public's dim view of a Trump-Biden rematch.

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Messenger: What is different about a 7 p.m slot?

Ingraham: It gives us the first bite of the apple and opinion. And I think that will end up being kind of an agenda setter for the conservative movement on cultural and political issues. And I think that's very, very important in this election cycle. I take it very seriously. And I intend to have an enormous amount of fun doing it. This is my eighth presidential election, starting in 1996, which I covered for MSNBC, all the way up until today.

The Messenger: As for 2024, polls show little public appetite for another matchup between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Earlier this month, a Messenger/Harris poll showed 65% of voters don't want Biden to run and 60% don't want Trump to run. It seems like we could do better in terms of presidential candidates?

Ingraham: This is our democratic process. I mean, it's like saying the only ice cream out there is vanilla and chocolate. I don't like vanilla or chocolate, but I really want some ice cream. Okay, well, until someone makes a different flavor, then that's your choice.

People have to step forward and run. And if they can convince people that they have a better way forward, and that they're actually going to represent the interests of the people, not the interests of the donor class, they'll be able to break through. But if not, they won't.

The Messenger: What do you think of a disruptor in the race like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? In one of our polls he had the highest favorability rating of any of the 20 presidential candidates.

Ingraham: I think they like the fact that he's not not beholden to any big interests. It's more skepticism -- about bigness, big business, of the government, Big Pharma.

But they are working very hard to destroy RFK. They're trying to silence him, censor him, call him a lunatic. He's fringe. He's anti-science. I mean, how many times have we heard that nonsense about Trump? Trump was the ultimate disrupter and now we have another one.

I think that was an enormous appeal -- and it's still an enormous appeal -- of Donald Trump. So the two of them, I think, have some similarities.

The Messenger: Do you think Fox has been chastened by what happened in Dominion? Is it a better Fox right now? Is it the same?

Ingraham: I've been around long enough to know that it's best for me to stay in my lane. Not to be cheeky about it, but I don't pretend to speak for anyone but myself. And I can only speak for what we try to do in our hour of television every night.

The Messenger: Media Matters for America, which monitors Fox, had a piece mentioning your new place in the lineup and writing that you are known especially for your "deadly COVID-19 misinformation and vile anti-immigrant sentiment that often includes white supremacist talking points" — among other critiques, of course.

Ingraham: Look, it's a left-wing website. Of course they're going to take shots. Again: It's irrelevant.

The Messenger: Have you picked a favorite in the White House race?



Ingraham: I'm just seeing how this race plays out. And I'm going to cover it really fairly. I don't think the American people need to be told who we think is best in a given time. I think the best role that I can play is to ask hard questions, and continue to present really strong analysis on the issues that I think are most crucial to the future of this country. I want to interview all the candidates. And I intend to ask all of them tough questions.

The Messenger: You ended up in the new slot because of unusual circumstances.

Ingraham: I mean, obviously, they decided to switch things up. But I'm not privy to any sort of programming decisions. We all work at will. There's no one who is indispensable who works for any company. And that includes me. I just work here. I'm just grateful to be working in air conditioning at this point in my life.