Fox News Host Bret Baier Hounds DeSantis for Attacking 'Successful Black Republican Politicians' Over Black History Standards
Politics.
Fox News Host Bret Baier Hounds DeSantis for Attacking ‘Successful Black Republican Politicians’ Over Black History Standards

The governor has not backed down on his support of the standards

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Thirteen Republican presidential candidates were scheduled to speak at the event.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Fox News host Bret Baier on Monday pressed GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during an interview about his approach to defending the highly controversial Black history standards recently approved in Florida.

The curriculum has garnered backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

"Now, you doubled down and you said anyone saying that is essentially siding with Vice President Kamala Harris or the Democrats. Is this a fight worth having?" Baier asked DeSantis referring to him and his team comparing anyone who opposes the standards to the Democratic vice president.

"We didn’t pick the fight, Bret. Kamala Harris got on a jet, at taxpayer expense and flew to Florida to lie about the African American history standards that were developed," DeSantis replied.

The Florida Department of Education established a new set of standards in July that contained a line suggesting that slaves derived "personal benefit" from being enslaved because they learned skills, creating a mass controversy from Democrats and Republicans alike.

The vice president traveled to Florida in July where she slammed the curriculum, continuing her criticism that the standards are an attempt to "gaslight" citizens and whitewash history.

"Here’s the thing. This was a public process. These guys were going through it. People could have raised objections. No one said anything about this," DeSantis explained. "They were being lauded for the job that they did by people across the political spectrum. Now Harris comes in and parachutes? What Republicans should have done is pushed back against her. Say, 'you are operating in bad faith. These guys down in Florida, they didn’t have an agenda. They were just trying to shoot straight.' We know what the left does.

DeSantis urged fellow Republicans not to "take the bait" and "fight back."

"We have heard from the head of that curriculum who is very articulate about what he was thinking. But these are two very successful Black Republican politicians who are telling people how they feel," Baier said about Donalds, who says he has an issue with "one sentence" of the standards and Scott who has said "there is no silver lining in slavery."

"Do you honestly think that they — " DeSantis started before Baier interrupted, "Byron Donalds refers to one sentence."

"Okay, but look, to take something out of context and mangle it and accept a bad interpretation. I would challenge people to read them, and here’s the thing. I feel a need to defend my state. If I wasn’t running for president or I wasn’t who I was, no one would have cared about this," DeSantis said.

The governor has not backed down on his support of the standards, so much so, that he invited Harris to debate them with him in Florida this week.

