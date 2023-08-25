Fox News Hits Nearly 13M Viewers for GOP Debate 

Nearly 12.8 million people are estimated to have tuned into Fox News to watch the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.
The debate, co-moderated by Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, featured eight GOP presidential contenders, who debated a wide array of topics for two-hours. GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, was notably not in attendance.
Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace sent a memo to staffers celebrating the successful event, according to a Fox News report.
"Congratulations to our entire all-star team behind last night’s debate which was the highest rated non-sports cable telecast of the year with nearly 13 million viewers across all of our linear, digital, and streaming platforms," Scott and Wallace wrote.
"Everyone’s immeasurably hard work over the last several months was on display throughout every facet of the phenomenal production and we are extremely proud of the staff who made everything possible down to the smallest of details. Most notably, our co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum did a fantastic job and made FOX News Media shine on every level," Scott and Wallace continued. "Last night was one of many reasons why we are the best team in the business."
Trump, who qualified for the debate, but decided to host his own counter-programming event at the same time as the debate on X, formerly known as Twitter with Tucker Carlson, racked up more than 150 million views overnight on the platform.
Out of the eight presidential hopefuls who appeared on the debate stage, former Vice President Mike Pence had the most speaking time at a little over 12 minutes, closely followed by biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
- Fox News Anchors Prep For Debate, With or Without Trump
- Biden Campaign Airs Ad on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate
- Piers Morgan Tells Trump Not to Be ‘Cowardly,’ Appear at Fox News Debate
- GOP Candidates Push to Ban Trump Backers From Fox News Debate Spin Room
- DeSantis, Ramaswamy Taking Center Stage at Fox News Debate
- Fox Business to Host Second GOP Primary Debate in September
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics