Fox News’ Audience Remains Firmly Loyal to Trump: Poll

An overwhelming majority of Fox News viewers remain loyal to former President Donald Trump as he mounts a bid for a return to the White House, according to a recent poll from The New York Times and Siena College.
The poll found that 85% of respondents who use Fox News as their main news source say that the Republican Party needs to "stand behind" Trump.
Only 5% of those same respondents said that they believe the former president “committed serious federal crimes." A total of 91% of respondents don't believe he has committed any crimes.
Following Trump's efforts to block to the certification of the 2020 election, 83% of Fox News viewers believe Trump "was just exercising his right to contest the" results.
The same survey showed that Republicans who say they get most of their new from other mainstream sources are more likely to believe Trump committed crimes at about 38%. Just 58% of that group says that Trump was just "exercising his right to contest" the 2020 election. And fewer than half of the respondents, 49%, believe that the GOP should back the former president.
The poll also showed that Trump is still the leading presidential nominee for Republicans at 54% with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing behind him at 17%.
