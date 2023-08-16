Fox News Anchors Prep For Debate, With or Without Trump
Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are ready to tackle a debate that includes the former president or one that doesn't
Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are preparing for the network's August 23 Republican primary debate while the question of whether Donald Trump will attend lingers.
"If he’s not there, he’ll still be there," Baier told Politico in an interview that was part of the duo making the media rounds to promote the event. "In other words, he'll be a part of questioning. There may be sound bites, there may be elements where ‘this is what the leader of the primary says about this issue.' He’ll be there, even if he's not there."
The Fox News host told the outlet he and MacCallum are preparing as moderators for both a scenario where the former president attends and one where he doesn't.
"The buckets wouldn’t change that much whether he’s in or not. Maybe some of the interaction between candidates would change a bit," he said.
"We will have questions for every candidate up there, including former President Trump if he decides to join us," MacCallum also said.
In another interview with People, MacCallum also said they also expect a potential "last minute" arrival by the Republican.
"You have to plan for him to show up at the last minute," she said. "He usually enjoys being in on the action and we certainly hope he will do that."
- Fox News Announces Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum Moderating First GOP Debate, but Will Trump Show Up?
- Trump Knocks Fox for Showing the ‘Worst’ Pictures of Him: ‘And They Want Me to Debate!’
- Piers Morgan Tells Trump Not to Be ‘Cowardly,’ Appear at Fox News Debate
- Fox Business to Host Second GOP Primary Debate in September
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Fox & Friends Hosts Ask Trump to Attend Debate: ‘Don’t Take the Voters for Granted’
Trump has teased multiple times he may skip the debate, calling unfair to debate competitors so far behind him in the polls.
Candidates who have qualified for the debate include Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum.
In a separate interview with Women's Wear Daily, Baier predicted Trump would not be able to resist the spotlight of the debate stage.
He also accused the former president of saying one thing privately and another publicly about their recent interview on Fox News — where Trump again threatened not to show up to the debate.
"Immediately after the tape stopped, he said that he thought he was strong in the interview. And he said it was tough but fair," Baier said. "I made sure to get some of that on camera. He has since [said] it was nasty or not nice."
