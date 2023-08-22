Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Says Trump Made ‘Calculated’ Decision to Turn Self In Night After Debate
Baier told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, that he does think Trump will have to do a debate at some point
Fox News anchor Bret Baier says that counter-programming for former President Donald Trump on debate night is "not a great thing," but it is also a "calculated" decision for Trump to turn himself in the next day.
Baier, who is set to co-moderate the Fox News Republican Debate on Wednesday, which Trump confirmed over the weekend he will not attend told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt during an interview there is "some planning" behind Trump's plans to turn himself in for his Georgia indictment on Thursday, the night after his counter-programming is scheduled to air.
"I mean, I think it is about sucking the oxygen out of the room for anybody who had a big night on Wednesday making the rounds on Thursday. I do think that there is, they are calculated like that. It’s not a great counter-programming thing, but I do think it is calculated," he continued.
Hewitt asked Baier to share what he thinks about Trump not only saying he won't do this debate, but future Republican debates as well.
“I regret that President Trump has declined the invitation, and I think he has made a mistake announcing he’s not going to do any debate. I don’t think you can blockade the debates and win. I don’t know if you have an opinion on that, Bret, do you?” Hewitt asked.
“I do. I think he has to do a debate,” Baier replied saying it is "fair" when other candidate say "it’s not a coronation, it’s an election."
"I do think that, you know, he skipped the 2016 Iowa debate with us and he ended up losing the Iowa caucuses," Baier continued. "I’m not saying there’s a direct connection, but people do like to see engagement. He’s very good at it. And I assume he’s going to eventually do one debate."
