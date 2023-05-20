The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY Hotels

    The New York Post updated multiple stories, including their original report in which a veterans advocate claimed homeless veterans were booted from hotels in favor of migrants.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Fox News hosts issued corrections to a story that received significant coverage by the network and elsewhere involving homeless veterans supposedly being displaced by migrants being housed by New York. 

    The incorrect claim stems from a New York Post report in which a veterans activist, YIT Foundation Executive Director Sharon Finch, claimed more than a dozen homeless veterans being housed in New York hotels were kicked out so migrants bussed in from other states like Texas could be housed there instead. 

    The Post offered corrections and a new report after Mid-Hudson News ran a story poking holes in Finch’s claims and when state Assemblyman Brian Maher said he’d discovered Finch was pushing a false claim after his own investigation. 

    Maher was one of many who had been pushing the story under the assumption it was true.

    On Friday evening, Fox News host Laura Ingraham issued an on air correction, saying she had “no idea” why someone would make such a thing up.

    People walk by the News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News.
    (Credit / Getty Images)

    “Turns out the group behind the claim made it up. We have no clue as to why anyone would do such a thing, but we’ll bring you any updates should they come,” she said at the end of her show. 

    On Fox & Friends Weekend, Pete Hegseth offered a similar correction. In a segment on New York City hotels actually housing migrants, Hegseth made it clear they were not referring to the debunked story on homeless vets. 

    “It was a made up story,” Hegseth said, “and apologies for not reporting it as such.”

