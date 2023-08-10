Fox & Friends Hosts Spar Over Biden Business Dealings

"Fox & Friends" co-hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade briefly exchanged blows on Thursday when the two fell on opposite sides in regards to House Republicans investigating President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

House Republicans have accused the president of being directly involved in his son's foreign business dealings while he was vice president, something he's long denied.

Lawmakers have alleged the president could have received millions, while former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified to numerous phone calls involving the president and business partners, but none that directly touched on business.

Archer called Hunter Biden's tactics a "soft abuse of power" and said he sold the illusion of access.

Doocy called what Republicans have so far "circumstantial."

"They’re doing great. I vehemently disagree," Kilmeade said.

The two each told each other to let the other one "finish" as they began talking over one another.

"As Andy McCarthy said, Joe was the business. He had the access. Hunter didn’t. Hunter didn’t have the reputation. It’s leading right there," Kilmeade eventually said.

"Brian, what laws did Joe Biden break?" Doocy asked.

"If the American people knew," Kilmeade said.

"Just answer the question. What law did he break?" Doocy said.

Kilmeade argued the investigations are not over, but so far he sees a "raging fire" while Doocy said there is yet to be a smoking gun.

Republicans released a bank memo this week detailing more than $20 million in payments from foreign entities to Hunter Biden and his business partners during the time his father served as vice president.