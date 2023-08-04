‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Debate Trump’s Legal Danger

“Fox & Friends” hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade on Friday debated the degree of legal danger former President Donald Trump is facing after his most recent indictment, in which he's facing charges tied to his claims of election fraud in 2020.

The conversation was centered around comments made by Ty Cobb, a former Trump lawyer, on CNN. Cobb said the evidence against Trump in the case was "overwhelming," that the former president was "toast" and that several people had attested that Trump acknowledged that he lost the 2020 election, and proceeded to question the results anyway.

Doocy pointed to Cobb's comments as a problem for Trump, which Kilmeade took issue with.

"So they believe that there’s going to be traction in a courtroom because Ty Cobb and a few other people said he lost, when almost everybody else said he won,” Kilmeade argued. “Why is that even part of this legal case? Because he sincerely believed that he lost the election. I didn’t even think that was going to be even brought up. A lot of people just said to him, ‘Drop it. I know how you feel. Change the subject.' "

“Brian, what I said was, Ty Cobb said they have several people who were told by Trump, ‘I know I lost,' ” Doocy shot back.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's upcoming trial on the 2020 case, has scheduled the first hearing in the case for Aug. 28.