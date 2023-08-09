Fox & Friends Hosts Ask Trump to Attend Debate: ‘Don’t Take the Voters for Granted’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Fox & Friends Hosts Ask Trump to Attend Debate: ‘Don’t Take the Voters for Granted’

Trump is continuing to tease a boycott of the August 23 event, telling a New Hampshire crowd this week, 'maybe we'll do something else'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade at Fox News Studios in New York CityPhoto by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to face calls to show up to the first GOP primary debate, this time from the hosts of Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

The first debate is set to air on August 23 on Fox News, but Trump has teased multiple times that he may not bother to show up at all, citing his high polling compared to other 2024 hopefuls.

On Wednesday's morning show, the hosts made the argument for the former president actually showing up.

"People want to see Trump debate," host Brian Kilmeade said.

Read More

Steve Doocy doubted the former president could stand just watching the event on TV.

"I just don’t see Donald Trump sitting at home watching, along with 40 or 50 million Americans when he sees Ron DeSantis in that center square. That would absolutely drive him crazy," he said.

Ainsley Earhardt meanwhile told Trump not to "punish" Republicans because he's angry with his competition.

"I know he is angry about everything that he feels this administration and the DOJ have put him through, but don’t take it out on Republicans, because Republicans want to see him up on stage," she said. "Don't take the voters for granted. Yes, he is ahead by a lot, but to see him up on the stage would just be wonderful."

Trump teased again on Tuesday that he may skip the debate, telling a New Hampshire crowd, "maybe we'll do something else."

It was announced on Wednesday that Fox Business would host the second Republican Primary debate in September.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.