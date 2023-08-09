Fox & Friends Hosts Ask Trump to Attend Debate: ‘Don’t Take the Voters for Granted’

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to face calls to show up to the first GOP primary debate, this time from the hosts of Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

The first debate is set to air on August 23 on Fox News, but Trump has teased multiple times that he may not bother to show up at all, citing his high polling compared to other 2024 hopefuls.

On Wednesday's morning show, the hosts made the argument for the former president actually showing up.

"People want to see Trump debate," host Brian Kilmeade said.

Steve Doocy doubted the former president could stand just watching the event on TV.

"I just don’t see Donald Trump sitting at home watching, along with 40 or 50 million Americans when he sees Ron DeSantis in that center square. That would absolutely drive him crazy," he said.

Ainsley Earhardt meanwhile told Trump not to "punish" Republicans because he's angry with his competition.

"I know he is angry about everything that he feels this administration and the DOJ have put him through, but don’t take it out on Republicans, because Republicans want to see him up on stage," she said. "Don't take the voters for granted. Yes, he is ahead by a lot, but to see him up on the stage would just be wonderful."

Trump teased again on Tuesday that he may skip the debate, telling a New Hampshire crowd, "maybe we'll do something else."

It was announced on Wednesday that Fox Business would host the second Republican Primary debate in September.