Fox & Friends Host Says Trump Is Helping Biden By Not Showing Up for Debate

The former president argued the public already knows him and he holds a wide polling lead as reasons for skipping the debates

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Fox News host Steve Doocy on Monday made the argument former President Donald Trump is helping Democrats in the 2024 race by deciding to skip GOP Primary debates.

"By skipping the debates, though, Donald Trump may actually be helping Joe Biden because he’s giving Joe Biden an excuse for not debating Donald Trump," Doocy said Monday on Fox & Friends.

The anchor argued if Trump skips primary debates, President Joe Biden will have an excuse to do that in the general election. Doocy said Biden could use Trump's excuse of already being known by the public to avoid taking the stage.

"If Donald Trump says everybody knows me, I don’t need to do it, then Joe Biden goes, everybody knows me," he said.

Fox and Friends Host Steve Doocy Argues Trump Skipping Debate Helps Democrats
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New HampshirePhoto by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

In a Sunday Truth Social post, Trump confirmed he would not be attending the GOP debates after arguing multiple times his high polling lead makes it unneeded for him to debate other 2024 GOP hopefuls.

The first GOP primary debate is being hosted by Fox News on Wednesday.

Read More

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Sunday that she is still "holding out hope" Trump decides to attend the first debate.

