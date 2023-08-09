Fox Business to Host Second GOP Primary Debate in September

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday announced that Fox Business will host the second GOP primary debate this September.
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Univision, and Rumble will also be partners in the event, set to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27, 2023, according to a press release released by the RNC.
Rumble will act as the exclusive livestream provider for the event.
"We are looking forward to continuing our fair, neutral and transparent primary process in Simi Valley to elect the next President of the United States," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.
The first GOP debate will be hosted by Fox News on August 23, though it remains to be seen if former President Donald Trump, who holds a wide lead over other GOP candidates, will attend.
The former president has teased multiple times he may skip the debate, even in a Fox News appearance, claiming it's "not fair" to debate competitors polling so far below him.
