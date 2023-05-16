The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Four New Hampshire Republicans Who Backed Trump 19 Days Ago Now Back Ron DeSantis 

    The four Republicans join a list of more than 50 endorsements rolled out by the Florida governor ahead of his expected presidential bid.

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Officials at Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, unveiled a list of 51 lawmakers from New Hampshire who signed a pledge to back DeSantis in his expected bid for the presidency. 

    Four of them - Reps. Reps. Brian Cole, Lisa Smart, Debra DiSimone and Juliet Harvey-Bolia - were all identified by the PAC as flipping from Donald Trump to DeSantis. 

    Harvey-Bolia told NBC News during a telephone interview she does not see it as a flip, saying she endorses both. 

    “DeSantis has a lot of promise for the future, and Trump is great now.”

    The list comes as NBC News confirms DeSantis has summoned his top donors to several meetings in Miami on May 25 in tandem with his expected campaign launch.

