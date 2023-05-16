Officials at Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, unveiled a list of 51 lawmakers from New Hampshire who signed a pledge to back DeSantis in his expected bid for the presidency.
Four of them - Reps. Reps. Brian Cole, Lisa Smart, Debra DiSimone and Juliet Harvey-Bolia - were all identified by the PAC as flipping from Donald Trump to DeSantis.
Harvey-Bolia told NBC News during a telephone interview she does not see it as a flip, saying she endorses both.
“DeSantis has a lot of promise for the future, and Trump is great now.”
The list comes as NBC News confirms DeSantis has summoned his top donors to several meetings in Miami on May 25 in tandem with his expected campaign launch.
