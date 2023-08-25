Four More Defendants Surrender in Georgia Election Probe

Four more defendants, Robert Cheeley, Misty Hampton, Michael Roman and Shawn Still, on Friday turned themselves into authorities in Fulton County, Ga., in the Georgia election probe.
The group were named as co-conspirators in former President Donald Trump's fourth indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2002 presidential election.
Cheeley is accused of boosting claims that election workers double and triple counted votes on Election Day and of showing videos to state legislators that showed election workers handling ballots at State Farm Arena. He was booked and released on $50,000 bond.
Hampton, who is also known as Emily Misty Hayes, is a former election supervisor for Coffee County. She was at the county elections office as a computer forensics team accessed and copied data from voting machines. Hampton was booked and released on a $10,000 bond.
Still is a Republican state senator from Georgia who, with 15 other Republicans, signed a certificate stating Trump had won the state in 2020. Still was booked and released on a $10,000 bond.
Roman is a former White House aide who helped organize fake electors to represent battleground states like Georgia. Roman was booked and released on a $50,000 bond.
After turning himself in, Trump was booked and released Thursday evening.
The last two defendants in the indictment have until noon on Friday to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail.
