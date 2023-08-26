Fort A.P. Hill Renamed to Honor Sole Female Medal of Honor Recipient

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Army base Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia was renamed to Fort Walker Friday, the first time a military installation in the U.S. has been named after a woman.
The name honors Dr. Mary E. Walker, a Union surgeon who was awarded the Medal of Honor during the Civil War. She is the sole female recipient of the award. “We make history during this re-designation ceremony,” retired Lt. Gen. Nadja West said.
Previously, the fort had been named after Confederate General Ambrose Powell Hill Jr.
Fort Walker's new name comes on the recommendation of a 2021 commission established to explore renaming bases and ships named after Confederates. The commission identified nine bases to be renamed by the start of 2024.
