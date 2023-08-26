Fort A.P. Hill Renamed to Honor Sole Female Medal of Honor Recipient - The Messenger
Fort A.P. Hill Renamed to Honor Sole Female Medal of Honor Recipient

The newly named Fort Walker bears homage to Dr. Mary E. Walker, a Union surgeon during the Civil War

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Brendenkamp, Commanding General of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, lead a ceremony at the U.S. Army’s Fort A.P. Hill, Va., to redesignate the installation as Fort Walker, in honor of the Civil War-era Medal of Honor recipient Dr. Mary E. Walker, Aug. 25, 2023. Sgt. Deonte Rowell/U.S. Army

Army base Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia was renamed to Fort Walker Friday, the first time a military installation in the U.S. has been named after a woman.

The name honors Dr. Mary E. Walker, a Union surgeon who was awarded the Medal of Honor during the Civil War. She is the sole female recipient of the award. “We make history during this re-designation ceremony,” retired Lt. Gen. Nadja West said.

Previously, the fort had been named after Confederate General Ambrose Powell Hill Jr.

Fort Walker's new name comes on the recommendation of a 2021 commission established to explore renaming bases and ships named after Confederates. The commission identified nine bases to be renamed by the start of 2024.

