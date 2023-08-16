Former White House Counsel, Nixon Witness John Dean Says Trump Indictments ‘Much Bigger Than Watergate’
The former president's case relates to the 'basics of the country,' the once White House counsel says
Watergate witness and former White House counsel to former President Richard Nixon, John Dean, declared former President Donald Trump's legal issues to be "much bigger than Watergate."
Dean, who famously testified in the Watergate hearings, appeared on CNN on Tuesday following Trump getting hit with his fourth indictment. His latest set of charges come out of Fulton County, Ga., and are related to his and others' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
"It’s much bigger than Watergate," Dean told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
According to the former White House counsel, Trump's situation is worse than Nixon's because Trump's relates to the "basics of the country."
"It’s of a whole different dimension. It goes to the very foundation of democracy," he said. "Nixon abused some powers, he exceeded his authority when he shouldn’t, but he wasn’t taking on the basics of the country."
Dean said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "threw the book" at Trump with 13 felonies including racketeering. He praised the nearly-100 page indictment as "impressive."
