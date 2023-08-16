Former White House Counsel, Nixon Witness John Dean Says Trump Indictments ‘Much Bigger Than Watergate’

Watergate witness and former White House counsel to former President Richard Nixon, John Dean, declared former President Donald Trump's legal issues to be "much bigger than Watergate."

Dean, who famously testified in the Watergate hearings, appeared on CNN on Tuesday following Trump getting hit with his fourth indictment. His latest set of charges come out of Fulton County, Ga., and are related to his and others' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

"It’s much bigger than Watergate," Dean told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

According to the former White House counsel, Trump's situation is worse than Nixon's because Trump's relates to the "basics of the country."

John Dean, former White House counsel under Richard Nixon, speaks during a town hall on impeachment with U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) at James Logan High School on October 01, 2019 in Union City, California. U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) held a town hall on impeachment with former Nixon administration counsel John Dean as an impeachment inquiry is being held in the U.S. House of Representatives after U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky where he pressured the leader to investigate his political opponent former vice president Joe Biden Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"It’s of a whole different dimension. It goes to the very foundation of democracy," he said. "Nixon abused some powers, he exceeded his authority when he shouldn’t, but he wasn’t taking on the basics of the country."

Dean said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "threw the book" at Trump with 13 felonies including racketeering. He praised the nearly-100 page indictment as "impressive."