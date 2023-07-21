Former White House Aide Kate Bedingfield Joining CNN

Former White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield has become the latest Biden administration official to take an on-air political role as she joins CNN as a political commentator, the network announced Friday.

"I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with some of the very best in journalism at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s politics," Bedingfield tweeted. "Can’t wait to get started. See you guys soon."

Bedingfield worked in the White House at the starting of the Biden presidency before she left and was succeeded by Ben LaBolt earlier this year.

She severed as the deputy campaign manager and communications director during the 2020 election and was also Biden's communications during his term as vice president.

Bedingfield also worked on Jeanne Shaheen's 2008 senate campaign and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She has held top communications positions at the Motion Picture Association and Monumental Sports and Entertainment

Other Biden officials who have taken on-air roles include former Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Symone Sanders-Townsend, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, who both host weekend weekend shows for MSNBC.