    Former White House Advisor Will Be First Woman to Lead UN Migration Agency

    Amy Pope served as a senior advisor on migration for Biden.

    Mariana Labbate
    Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images

    Amy Pope will be the next director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the first woman to take the role.

    Pope is a former White House employee, serving as senior advisor on migration in 2021 under President Joe Biden.

    On Twitter, Pope said she was "humbled and honored to be chosen."

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken also put out a statement on Monday congratulating Pope "on her historic win."

    Pope is replacing António Vitorino, who has been serving as director general since 2018. Pope begins her five-year term in October of this year.

