Former Vice Journos Launch 404 Media After Company’s Bankruptcy

A group of former Vice journalists have launched their own venture in the wake of Vice taking a deep dive in value and filing for bankruptcy.
The site 404 Media began publishing Tuesday and comes from Jason Koebler, the former editor in chief of Vice's tech brand Motherboard, as well as editors Emanuel Maiberg and Samantha Cole, and writer Joseph Cox.
A subscription to the website costs $10 or $100 a year. A podcast is planned, and the four journalists are keeping things bare-boned in the beginning.
According to a Tuesday interview with the New York Times, the four are launching with only an initial $1000 investment from each and will work from home. The site focuses on subjects like online communities, sex work, hacking, and other tech-related subjects.
"It’s very much a website by humans for humans about technology," Maiberg said. "It’s not about the business of technology — it’s about how it impacts real people in the real world."
Cox told the Times part of the inspiration for 404 Media was from other recent media companies led by journalists, including former Deadspin staffers launching the publication Defector.
Vice was a media company valued at nearly $6 billion, but it crumbled in value in recent years and filed for bankruptcy this year. It sold following the filing for $350 million.
The company came under public scrutiny after its bankruptcy announcement over reports executives received major "performance" bonuses while a number of content creators were complaining about not having their own payments fulfilled.
