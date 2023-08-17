Former US Attorney Says Threats to Trump Grand Jury Are ‘Like Jan. 6 All Over Again’

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman described former President Donald Trump's behavior since the release of his fourth indictment as rather drastic, comparing it to his actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

During a CNN appearance, Litman was asked by Sara Sidner about members of the Fulton County grand jury that voted to indict Trump being doxxed and a woman being arrested over a death threat to the judge presiding over another case.

Litman drew a link to the former president's own comments about the case, which have mainly been made on Truth Social where he's blasted Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis and others involved in his indictment.

"It is horrifying," Litman said. "And the government will marshal its forces, but it only takes one lone wolf. This is like Jan. 6 all over again. Trump puts into motion certain forces and then he can’t control them. It is genuinely a terrifying prospect. And if something goes awry, it’s tragic, a tragedy, and also a huge challenge for the system."

Trump's fourth indictment charges him with more than a dozen felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.