Former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Says He ‘Selects Vulnerable People to Surround Him’

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Monday said that former President Donald Trump surrounds himself with "vulnerable" people.

"I think he’s chooses and selects vulnerable people to surround him and I’m putting myself in that, in that group by the way," she said in an appearance on CNN.

Grisham resigned from the Trump administration shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot while she was serving as Melania Trump's chief of staff.

Grisham said Trump aides Carlos De Oliveira and Walt Nauta likely feel they "owe" the former president as they face charges alongside him for mishandling classified materials and obstructing justice.

The former Trump administration official singled out De Oliveira as really owing the former president as he worked his way up under Trump's watch.

She theorized turning on Trump would mean he loses the "Trump cushion" of protection.

"He really owes Trump, this is what he does ... We feel ingratiated towards him and like we owe him and then it’s really scary the thought of turning on Trump right now," she said.