Former Trump Press Secretary McEnany Praises Ramaswamy: ‘He’s Smart, He’s Authentic’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Former Trump Press Secretary McEnany Praises Ramaswamy: ‘He’s Smart, He’s Authentic’

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that like Trump in 2016, Ramaswamy is an outsider and authentic

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on July 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday compared Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to former President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

“He’s smart, he’s authentic, and he is the O-word: an outsider,” said McEnany on Fox News. “Remember Donald Trump 2016, he was the outsider, he’s authentic, he’s real. That’s what Vivek has.”

Like Trump, Ramaswamy has no prior political experience and worked as a businessman before running for president. An unknown before the primary, he has consistently polled third in polls of likely Republican primary voters, with one recent poll even showing him tied for second place with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

McEnany said that Ramaswamy succeeds in large part to his success at retail politics, saying that “people love” the videos he posts to social media of his behind-the-scenes life, such as playing tennis and exercising with his wife. She warned that Ramaswamy will have to change his tune on foreign policy to succeed in the Republican primary–particularly on Israel and Taiwan, which he believes the United States should stop supporting.

“He's got to separate himself from those comments,” McEnany said of Ramaswamy’s approach to foreign policy at the first Republican primary debate. “And he's got to be the same authentic person we've seen.”

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.