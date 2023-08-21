Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Calls Him Skipping Debate ‘Huge Political Miscalculation’
The Outnumbered co-host argued her ex-boss could be benefitting President Joe Biden in 2024
Kayleigh McEnany, the former press secretary for former President Trump, said she thinks that the former president is making a big misstep by skipping out on GOP primary debates.
In a Truth Social post Sunday night, Trump confirmed he would skip GOP debates, including a Fox News one on Wednesday, arguing voters are already familiar with him and he holds a healthy lead over his 2024 competitors.
On Monday's Outnumbered on Fox News, his former press secretary argued her ex-boss is making a mistake.
"The takeaway I have from that is this is a huge political miscalculation, I would say, for him," she said.
McEnany argued Trump skipping the debate gives other candidates the "opportunity to shine" and she warned President Joe Biden could use Trump's basic logic to excuse himself from any future debates too.
"Biden can say, I'm going to use the Trump precedent here. I'm not showing up. My internal polls show I'm up, so why bother?" she said.
Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy made the same argument earlier in the day on the network, suggesting Trump may be helping Biden by not debating.
