Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton Says He Would Write-In Candidate in Trump-Biden 2024 Rematch

The former national security advisor insisted he could still jump in the GOP race

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
JWPlayer

John Bolton will not be making a choice between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024, telling CNN he'll write in a different candidate if those are his choices.

CNN's Laura Coates asked Bolton what his plan would be if Trump and Biden earn their respective parties nominations for 2024 and the former national security advisor said he'd repeat his 2020 strategy.

"I live in Maryland, which permits write-in voting. I always like to vote for a conservative Republican," he said. "Between Biden and Trump, there was no conservative on the ballot. So, I wrote in the name of a conservative, and I would do the same in 2024."

Bolton did not reveal who he wrote in on his 2020 ballot.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 17: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at a panel hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran – U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) at the Willard InterContinental Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The NCRI-US held the panel to mark the 20th anniversary of their first press conference on the perceived threat of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Recently the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against an Iranian operative for a plot to murder John Bolton. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Bolton served as national security advisor under Trump from 2018 to 2019, but the two have been highly critical of each other on a number of issues from January 6 to Afghanistan since then.

The former Trump ally insisted he could still jump into the 2024 GOP race.

"I’m still considering it. If you look at The New York Times poll that came out today, with Trump at 54 percent and only Ron DeSantis in double-digits, I don’t think anybody has caught fire yet," he said. "It’s entirely possible one or more of them will by the time of the debate later in August, but right now, I don’t see that path."

The former United Nations ambassador said late August will be when new Republicans should consider jumping into the race if no other candidates are outpolling Trump, who is currently maintaining a wide lead.

