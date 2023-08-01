Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton Says He Would Write-In Candidate in Trump-Biden 2024 Rematch
The former national security advisor insisted he could still jump in the GOP race
John Bolton will not be making a choice between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024, telling CNN he'll write in a different candidate if those are his choices.
CNN's Laura Coates asked Bolton what his plan would be if Trump and Biden earn their respective parties nominations for 2024 and the former national security advisor said he'd repeat his 2020 strategy.
"I live in Maryland, which permits write-in voting. I always like to vote for a conservative Republican," he said. "Between Biden and Trump, there was no conservative on the ballot. So, I wrote in the name of a conservative, and I would do the same in 2024."
Bolton did not reveal who he wrote in on his 2020 ballot.
- Former National Security Advisor John Bolton: Second Trump Term Would ‘Almost Certainly’ Lead to NATO Withdrawal
- Biden, Trump Tied in 2024 Rematch: Poll
- Biden, Trump Even in Hypothetical 2024 Rematch: Poll
- Biden, Trump Tied in Michigan in 2024 Rematch: Poll
- Sen. Murkowski: In a Trump-Biden Rematch, ‘I Would Go With Joe Manchin’
Bolton served as national security advisor under Trump from 2018 to 2019, but the two have been highly critical of each other on a number of issues from January 6 to Afghanistan since then.
The former Trump ally insisted he could still jump into the 2024 GOP race.
"I’m still considering it. If you look at The New York Times poll that came out today, with Trump at 54 percent and only Ron DeSantis in double-digits, I don’t think anybody has caught fire yet," he said. "It’s entirely possible one or more of them will by the time of the debate later in August, but right now, I don’t see that path."
The former United Nations ambassador said late August will be when new Republicans should consider jumping into the race if no other candidates are outpolling Trump, who is currently maintaining a wide lead.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena For Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics