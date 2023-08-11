Former Trump Megadonors Have Remained Silent on 2024: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Former Trump Megadonors Have Remained Silent on 2024: Report

Trump lost a few megadonors to DeSantis or RFK Jr., but most of them have not donated to any candidates in the 2024 race so far

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
WINDHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 8: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Windham High School on August 8, 2023 in Windham, New Hampshire. This is the fourth visit that former President Trump has made to New Hampshire this campaign seasonScott Eisen/Getty Images

Several donors to super PACs that contributed to former President Donald Trump's campaign significantly in 2020 have not yet supported him — or any other GOP presidential candidate — in the 2024 elections, a recent CNN analysis reveals.

According to the report, three quarters of individuals who donated at least $50,000 to Trump super PACs in 2020 have been sitting this cycle out — so far.

Out of the 88 megadonors that fall under this category, only four have donated to Trump's MAGA Inc., and one has donated to Make America Great Again, Inc.

A handful of previous Trump donors have now chosen to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' super PAC Never Back Down, and one of them chose to support Democratic candidate RFK Jr. — banking heir Timothy Mellon donated $5 million to Kennedy's super PAC American Values 2024, which accounts for half of the total money the super PAC has raised in the first half of 2023.

While Trump is still leading comfortably in the polls and DeSantis has scrambled to save a struggling campaign, the Florida governor is still seeing the larger number of donations among GOP campaigns so far.

