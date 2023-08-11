Former Trump Megadonors Have Remained Silent on 2024: Report

Several donors to super PACs that contributed to former President Donald Trump's campaign significantly in 2020 have not yet supported him — or any other GOP presidential candidate — in the 2024 elections, a recent CNN analysis reveals.
According to the report, three quarters of individuals who donated at least $50,000 to Trump super PACs in 2020 have been sitting this cycle out — so far.
Out of the 88 megadonors that fall under this category, only four have donated to Trump's MAGA Inc., and one has donated to Make America Great Again, Inc.
A handful of previous Trump donors have now chosen to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' super PAC Never Back Down, and one of them chose to support Democratic candidate RFK Jr. — banking heir Timothy Mellon donated $5 million to Kennedy's super PAC American Values 2024, which accounts for half of the total money the super PAC has raised in the first half of 2023.
- The NBPA Calls the Orlando Magic’s $50K Donation to Super PAC Backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Alarming’
- Super PAC Backing DeSantis Takes Aim At Trump For First Time In Iowa Ad
- Republican megadonors are backing MAGA candidates— even if they don’t like Trump
- DeSantis Super PAC Spokesman Admits Polls Are Right Showing He’s ‘Way Behind’ Trump
- Chris Christie Forms Super PAC Before Likely 2024 Run
- Trump’s Not Broke, DeSantis PAC Drops $3.7M On Canvassing: Takeaways From Latest Super PAC Reports
While Trump is still leading comfortably in the polls and DeSantis has scrambled to save a struggling campaign, the Florida governor is still seeing the larger number of donations among GOP campaigns so far.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics