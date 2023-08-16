Former Trump Lawyer Says Upcoming Election ‘Report’ Could be Used As Evidence - The Messenger
Former Trump Lawyer Says Upcoming Election ‘Report’ Could be Used As Evidence

'This is all Trump PR,' Ty Cobb, who worked as a lawyer in the Trump White House said

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Ty Cobb, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that the former president's announcement that he will present a "President Fraud Election" report next week, could end up backfiring on him.

Trump announced that he would present the report on Monday and said it contains "irrefutable" evidence that the 2020 election was rigged.

Cobb, in an appearance on CNN, warned that there is a "chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."

former U.S. President Donald Trump
Trump did not name the candidates he would not support.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"He says he will present 'a large complex, detailed, but irrefutable report on the presidential election fraud that which place in Georgia,'" CNN anchor Erin Burnett said to Cobb.

"This is all Trump PR,” he responded. "This is, you know, generating chaos. I mean, frankly, there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him. It could even end up as the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it’s likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool."

