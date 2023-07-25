Former Trump DOJ Official Richard Donoghue Has Interviewed With Jack Smith’s Special Counsel

Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue has reportedly spoken with the special counsel regarding Jack Smith's probe into Donald Trump's efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election, according to NBC News.

Donoghue, who worked as a senior Justice Department official towards the end of Trump's presidency, confirmed to NBC News on Monday that he met with Smith's office.

But, Donoghue has not been called to testify before the federal grand jury who is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

Richard Donoghue, former Acting Deputy Attorney General, testifies before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In his testimony to the House Committee investigating Jan. 6 last year, Donoghue testified that Trump urged him and other DOJ officials during a phone call to "just say that the election was corrupt" and "leave the rest" to Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

In notes on a Dec. 27, 2020, call with Donald Trump, Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue wrote: “just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”

Donoghue, who testified alongside then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, told the panel at the time that they repeatedly denied Trump's requests to invalidate the 2020 election results.