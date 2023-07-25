Former Trump DOJ Official Richard Donoghue Has Interviewed With Jack Smith’s Special Counsel
Donoghue worked as a senior Justice Department official towards the end of Trump's presidency
Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue has reportedly spoken with the special counsel regarding Jack Smith's probe into Donald Trump's efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election, according to NBC News.
Donoghue, who worked as a senior Justice Department official towards the end of Trump's presidency, confirmed to NBC News on Monday that he met with Smith's office.
But, Donoghue has not been called to testify before the federal grand jury who is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.
In his testimony to the House Committee investigating Jan. 6 last year, Donoghue testified that Trump urged him and other DOJ officials during a phone call to "just say that the election was corrupt" and "leave the rest" to Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.
Donoghue, who testified alongside then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, told the panel at the time that they repeatedly denied Trump's requests to invalidate the 2020 election results.
