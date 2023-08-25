Former Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Surrender to Authorities in Fulton County

Jeffrey Clark, a former official for the Department of Justice under then-President Donald Trump, on Friday surrendered to authorities in Fulton County in the 2020 Georgia election probe.

Clark was booked early in the morning and released on $100,000 bond.

The former assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's civil division helped boost Trump's baseless claims of elections fraud in 2020. He is among 18 others charged in the former president's indictment.

Clark has been charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.