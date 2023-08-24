Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Surrenders for Arrest - The Messenger
Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Surrenders for Arrest

Meadows is charged with racketeering and attempting to get a public officer to violate his oath

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Former chief of staff to former President Donald Trump Mark Meadows has surrendered for arrest in Fulton County, Ga. Thursday, according to Fulton County records.

Fulton County's jail records show that Meadows surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon and was booked on two charges: violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and soliciting a public officer to violate his oath.

Meadows’ bond was set at $100,000, and he was released Thursday. He is one of 19 defendants charged in Trump’s Georgia election case. Nine of his co-defendants have already turned themselves in and have been released on bond.

Meadows asked a federal judge to block his arrest, but that was deniedJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Meadows attempted to have a federal judge intervene to prevent his arrest and move his case to federal court, but had his request denied.

Per the terms of his bond, Meadows is not allowed to contact any co-defendant or witnesses about the case and is forbidden from attempting to intimidate any witnesses.

Meadows was not indicted in the federal case against Trump regarding his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail Thursday evening.

This developing report will be updated.

