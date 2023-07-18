Former Trump Cabinet Member Hosting Event for Virginia Gov. Youngkin 

Donald Trump’s former Commerce secretary is pulling together top donors and Republican Party leaders to meet with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin with an eye to recruiting him to run for president.

Wilbur Ross, a wealthy executive and longtime GOP donor, will host Youngkin August 4 at his mansion in the Hamptons on Long Island for a “a chance to listen to Youngkin talk about how he’s going to take over the Virginia legislature,” according to a copy of the invitation viewed by The Messenger.

The invite cautioned that the dinner is not a fundraiser, but there are clear signals that some in the GOP establishment are looking to Youngkin – a popular, pro-business Republican from a blue state – to more rapidly build a national profile.

Youngkin’s allies have said that if the Virginia governor were to make a late run for the Republican nomination it would likely come after Virginia’s elections in November, when Republicans are hoping to retake control of the state Senate.

Youngkin has been seen as a rising star in national GOP politics since his victory in 2021 and has curried favor with the big money donors in the Republican Party while staying out of the 2024 race.

“Virginia is a bright light for our country and what can be accomplished when you’re focused on results; people are excited about what Gov. Youngkin is doing in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin senior advisor Dave Rexrode, said in a statement to The Messenger Tuesday.

Ross’ event will follow on the heels of former President Donald Trump announcing he is the target of yet another criminal investigation into his efforts to overthrow his 2020 election loss.

As of Tuesday morning, a Republican close to Trump said it was impossible to know how his latest criminal jeopardy would affect the race, but said the latest indictment is “the most serious.”

Republicans advising the field of other candidates seeking the nomination have long said that the collective weight of Trump’s scandals and criminal cases could crater his third White House bid.

But previous indictments for paying hush money to a porn star and absconding from the White House with top-secret documents regarding military attack plans and nuclear capabilities only cemented Trump’s support among roughly 50 percent of Republicans.

Republican donors and activists looking for a viable nominee to unseat President Joe Biden have been increasingly searching for an alternative to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has seen his support in the field drop steadily since launching his bid two months ago.

Youngkin may be looking ahead to 2028 while avoiding the mess that's the 2024 primaries -- but his presence at Ross' home among the moneyed GOP elite is a sign that he's increasingly comfortable building relationships outside of Virginia politics.