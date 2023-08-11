Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Mulling Bid for Congress - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Mulling Bid for Congress

'I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run,' Cohen said

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Michael Cohen, who used to be an attorney to former President Donald Trump, says he may be considering a congressional pursuit, Semafor reported.

Cohen, who is now a frequent critic of the former president, having referred to him as a "conman" and a "racist," told Semafor that he would consider entering the Democratic primary against Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for New York's 12th Congressional District seat.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City. The grand jury is investigating payments Cohen arranged and made on behalf of the former president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City. The grand jury is investigating payments Cohen arranged and made on behalf of the former president.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run," Cohen told Semafor in a brief phone interview.

Read More

The ex-Trump lawyer spent 13 months in jail after he plead guilty to charges of campaign finance violations relating to his role in Trump's hush money scheme where he paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Cohen recently testified before the grand jury in the investigation that eventually led to the former president being charged with 34 felony counts, his first of three indictments.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.