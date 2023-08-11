Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Mulling Bid for Congress

Michael Cohen, who used to be an attorney to former President Donald Trump, says he may be considering a congressional pursuit, Semafor reported.

Cohen, who is now a frequent critic of the former president, having referred to him as a "conman" and a "racist," told Semafor that he would consider entering the Democratic primary against Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for New York's 12th Congressional District seat.

Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City. The grand jury is investigating payments Cohen arranged and made on behalf of the former president. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run," Cohen told Semafor in a brief phone interview.

The ex-Trump lawyer spent 13 months in jail after he plead guilty to charges of campaign finance violations relating to his role in Trump's hush money scheme where he paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Cohen recently testified before the grand jury in the investigation that eventually led to the former president being charged with 34 felony counts, his first of three indictments.