Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Calls Him ‘Idiot’ for Not Paying Co-Conspirators’ Legal Bills - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Calls Him ‘Idiot’ for Not Paying Co-Conspirators’ Legal Bills

Giuliani is among the co-conspirators indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election interference probe

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump Michael Cohen said that Trump is an "idiot" for not paying Rudy Giuliani's legal expenses in the Georgia election case.

"Donald’s an idiot," Cohen, who has become a frequent Trump critic, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source on Monday. "Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that … three people you don’t want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor and your mechanic. Because one way or the other, you’re going to go down the hill and there’ll be no brakes."

Giuliani is among the co-conspirators indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election interference probe.

Cohen said the former president should "absolutely" be paying the former lawyer and former Mayor of New York's legal bills.

Michael Cohen
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 29: Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exits federal court, November 29, 2018 in New York City. At the court hearing, Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about a Moscow real estate project Trump pursued during the 2016 presidential campaign.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Allegedly from Rudy’s own mouth, he claims that he has smoking gun information about Donald," Cohen said. "Well, if that’s true, I strongly suggest Rudy … I don’t have to suggest anything to Rudy."

"He’s the one that basically came up with this concept of strong arming when he was the head of the Southern District of New York," he added, "He’s going to need to speak and he’s going to need to speak before everybody else does."

Read More

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week that Trump isn't funding anyone who has been charged with him.

"I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man. So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?" Ellis posted.

Giuliani is facing 13 charges in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election, concluding racketeering. Ellis has been charged with two crimes, one of which is also racketeering.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.