Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Calls Him ‘Idiot’ for Not Paying Co-Conspirators’ Legal Bills
Giuliani is among the co-conspirators indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election interference probe
Ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump Michael Cohen said that Trump is an "idiot" for not paying Rudy Giuliani's legal expenses in the Georgia election case.
"Donald’s an idiot," Cohen, who has become a frequent Trump critic, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source on Monday. "Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that … three people you don’t want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor and your mechanic. Because one way or the other, you’re going to go down the hill and there’ll be no brakes."
Giuliani is among the co-conspirators indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election interference probe.
Cohen said the former president should "absolutely" be paying the former lawyer and former Mayor of New York's legal bills.
"Allegedly from Rudy’s own mouth, he claims that he has smoking gun information about Donald," Cohen said. "Well, if that’s true, I strongly suggest Rudy … I don’t have to suggest anything to Rudy."
"He’s the one that basically came up with this concept of strong arming when he was the head of the Southern District of New York," he added, "He’s going to need to speak and he’s going to need to speak before everybody else does."
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week that Trump isn't funding anyone who has been charged with him.
"I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man. So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?" Ellis posted.
Giuliani is facing 13 charges in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election, concluding racketeering. Ellis has been charged with two crimes, one of which is also racketeering.
