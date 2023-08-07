Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate Bid - The Messenger
Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate Bid

Gunter is the third GOP candidate to join the Nevada Senate run

Published
Mariana Labbate
Donald Trump speaks as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5, 2023 in Columbia, S.C.Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Jeffrey Gunter, a doctor who served as ambassador to Iceland under former President Donald Trump's administration, announced on Monday he will run for the U.S. Senate in Nevada.

In his announcement, Gunter, who is also a GOP donor, focused on his work creating healthcare clinics during the pandemic, and on criticizing the Biden administration.

"I was honored and humbled to serve as President Trump’s ambassador to Iceland, where I fought the deep state, I fought China and I fought Russia’s influence in the Arctic in the great high north,” he says in the video.

Gunter is joining the Senate race as the third Republican candidate in the state, running against former Nevada secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant and retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, to replace Sen. Jacky Rosen.

While launching his campaign, he also showed support to a number of Trump's policies and endorse his presidential campaign.

"I’ll fight to support Donald Trump and his amazing and great America First agenda," he said. "“I’ll work with President Trump to finish the wall to secure our border. And I will cut endless bureaucracy to allow our great small businesses here in Nevada to thrive.”

The Nevada State Democratic Party responded to Gunter's campaign launch, criticizing the GOP for its third candidate in the race.

“The Republican Senate primary in Nevada is growing more crowded and more MAGA by the day," Spokesperson Johanna Warshaw said. "No matter who emerges from this extreme field of candidates, it’s clear they will be entirely out of step with hardworking Nevadans.”

