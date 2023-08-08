Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks: ‘GOP NEEDS “Plan B” Fast’

Former Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., on Monday criticized his former ally former President Donald Trump, saying Republicans need a "plan B" for 2024.

Brooks, the former staunch Trump ally who spoke with the former president at the Jan. 6, 2021 rally prior to the capitol riot, highlighted concerns raised by Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats and others in a post on X calling for the GOP to move on.

"Too many 'F bombs and mocking people with disabilities," the former lawmaker wrote. “ 'Just don’t believe he can win' ” SAD but Trump likely 2024 felon, losing MILLIONS of voters & electing Dems GOP NEEDS 'Plan B' FAST!"

Former President Donald Trump welcomes then-Rep. Mo Brooks to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Brooks began to distance himself from the 2020 election conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In response, Trump un-endorsed Brooks saying he had gone "woke" and threw his support behind Katie Britt, who ended up winning both the Republican primary and general election for a Alabama Senate seat.

Since then, Brooks has been a vocal critic of Trump.