Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks: ‘GOP NEEDS “Plan B” Fast’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks: ‘GOP NEEDS “Plan B” Fast’

Mo Brooks, once a Trump supporter, said in a social media post that Trump will likely be a felon by 2024

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., on Monday criticized his former ally former President Donald Trump, saying Republicans need a "plan B" for 2024.

Brooks, the former staunch Trump ally who spoke with the former president at the Jan. 6, 2021 rally prior to the capitol riot, highlighted concerns raised by Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats and others in a post on X calling for the GOP to move on.

"Too many 'F bombs and mocking people with disabilities," the former lawmaker wrote. “ 'Just don’t believe he can win' ” SAD but Trump likely 2024 felon, losing MILLIONS of voters & electing Dems GOP NEEDS 'Plan B' FAST!"

Read More
Former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to the stage during a &quot;Save America&quot; rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama
Former President Donald Trump welcomes then-Rep. Mo Brooks to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Brooks began to distance himself from the 2020 election conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In response, Trump un-endorsed Brooks saying he had gone "woke" and threw his support behind Katie Britt, who ended up winning both the Republican primary and general election for a Alabama Senate seat.

Since then, Brooks has been a vocal critic of Trump.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.