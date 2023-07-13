Former Trump Aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, who Gave Bombshell Testimony in Jan. 6 Hearing, has Book Deal

Cassidy Hutchinson, a White House aide to former President Donald Trump who testified before Congress about the whereabouts and conversations between the former president and his allies on January 6, 2021, has a memoir on the way.

Hutchinson's 384-page-book, "Enough," is scheduled for release on Sept. 26 and is being published by Simon & Schuster.

The memoir is a story that the publisher says goes "far beyond the typical insider political account."

"Cassidy Hutchinson’s desk was mere steps from the most controversial president in recent American history," the publisher description said. "Now, she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis, where she risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington."

The book has received praise ahead of its release from journalists and politicians.

“[Cassidy Hutchinson’s] superiors—men many years older—a number of them are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity, and intimidation. But her bravery and patriotism . . . were awesome to behold," former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., an avid Trump critic who questioned Hutchinson during her congressional testimony, said of the book. "Little girls all across this great nation are seeing what it really means to love this country and what it really means to be a patriot."

The former Trump aide's Jan. 6 testimony was pivotal as she revealed scathing stories about the ex-president including saying that he lunged for the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle in attempt to meet rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, admitting he knew people were armed at the Capitol and did nothing because "they’re not here to hurt me," and highlighting an enraged fit where Trump allegedly threw a plate of food in the White House dining room, smearing ketchup on the walls.

Hutchinson, who is from Pennington, N.J., was only 24 when she testified before Congress about her experience as a White House staffer during the final days of the Trump presidency.

She also worked in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and interned Republicans Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.